2 Florida cities rank among the top 5 'most fun cities in America': study

If you're a Floridian looking for a staycation in the Sunshine State, you may want to visit these cities.

WalletHub recently released its list of the Most Fun Cities in America (2023) and two Florida towns ranked among the top 5.

To determine the list, the study compared 182 cities across three key dimensions: entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties and the costs.

Orlando ranked as the second-most fun city in the U.S. When it comes to entertainment, WalletHub said the city leads the nation in amusement parks, such as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. The City Beautiful also ranks as one of the best cities for soccer fans.

The study found that Orlando offers "one of the lowest nightly rates for a 3-star hotel room, and relatively low average prices for staple foods like pizza and burgers," according to WalletHub's website.

Miami ranked No. 3 on the list for its beaches, which are a popular destination for spring-breakers. The South Florida city also ranked as the best city in the U.S. when it comes to boat tours and water sports.

"The city is perfect for outdoorsy individuals, and is in close proximity to unique natural features like the Everglades," WalletHub added.

The city ranks among the best cities for football fans and is famous for the Miami Dolphins team.

Overall, Las Vegas, Nevada, topped the list at No. 1 for its "flashy" tourist destination for a fun weekend getaway, for its party scene, public drinking, casinos and music festivals.