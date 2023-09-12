2 disturbances could merge, become tropical depression in the Atlantic, National Hurricane Center says

The National Hurricane Center has issued two advisories for two other disturbances in the Atlantic Basin that could merge in the coming days and later become a tropical depression.

The first, Invest 97L, is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and producing disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity.

Forecasters said development of this system is unlikely before it merges with Invest 98L, which is located to its east, during the next couple of days.

Once the two disturbance merge, a tropical depression will likely form by this weekend. It is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward 15 mph to 20 mph in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.