2 dead in Florida plane crash in Marion County, deputies say

Two people died in a plane crash Saturday night in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a wooded area near Highway 318 in Citra between the city and Orange Springs.

Deputies and fire rescue responded and found a small, private aircraft that crashed, killing both occupants. The FAA said the aircraft was a single-engine Titan II.

"MCSO detectives are continuing their investigation along with the help of the MCSO Field Force," the sheriff's office said. "Due to the remote location of the crash site, MCSO Field Force responded to help investigators gain access to the site."

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The identities of the two killed in the crash were not immediately available.