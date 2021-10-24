2 dead after head-on crash in Volusia County, troopers say

article

Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Volusia County on Sunday morning, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate (I-95) near mile marker 250 in Volusia County for an unknown reason.

They said that a second vehicle, a Subaru Legacy, was traveling southbound on I-95. The driver said that she was unable to avoid the Jeep traveling in the wrong direction and struck its front head-on.

Two people inside the Subaru were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers explained. The drivers of both vehicles were transported in stable condition and a third passenger from the Subaru is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation, they said. Charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep.

