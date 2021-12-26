2 children taken to hospital after using drugs, Eagan police say

Two children in Eagan were taken to the hospital on Christmas evening after using drugs, police say.

Police say they responded to a call of suspected Percocet use by a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old around 8:15 p.m. Saturday near the 800 block of Wescott Square.

The children were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Eagan patrol officer Aaron Machtemes. He said it didn't appear to be an overdose, but that was a concern from a person that was there.

This remains an active investigation.