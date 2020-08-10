2 charged in fatal shooting of 6-year-old Palm Bay girl

article

Two arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of a Palm Bay child, including the child's mother and a man described by police as her boyfriend.

Naomi Ranga-Sammy, 27, has been arrested for child neglect and culpable negligence, and Gregory Hillman, 42, has been arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, child neglect, and culpable negligence.

Natalie Ranga-Sammy Eno, 6, suffered a gunshot wound to the head on June 30 and was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center where she later died.

The incident happened inside an apartment on Washington Street in Palm Bay. Investigators said the child was accidentally killed by a juvenile family member with a stolen gun that was left unsecured in the home.

Detectives from the Palm Bay Police Department have been working with the State Attorney's Office to develop criminal charges against the two.