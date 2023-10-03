2 charged in alleged street racing that resulted in crash on SR 417

The Florida Highway Patrol said two Central Florida men crashed into each other while racing along State Road 417 last month.

Joel Martinez-Rodriguez, age 27, of Kissimmee, and Matthew Steven Verdeza, age 21, of Orlando, each face charges of reckless driving and racing on the highway.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 28, troopers arrived at a crash scene near the interchange with the Florida Turnpike. They found Martinez-Rodriguez with serious injuries, and he was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital.

In its investigation, the FHP obtained video from a witness which showed Martinez-Rodriguez, the driver of a 2022 Hyundai Sonata, and Verdeza, the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI, traveling northbound on SR 417 moments before the crash. In reviewing the video, the FHP said it determined the two were racing in excess of 100 mph in a construction zone.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two Central Florida men are accused of racing along State Road 417 which resulted in a crash. [Credit: Florida Highway Patrol]

"While both vehicles were traveling at excessive speeds, the 2022 Hyundai Sonata was attempting to change lanes and lost control," the FHP said. "As a result, the left side of the 2022 Hyundai Sonata collided with the right side of the 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI."

The impact of the crash caused the Hyundai to run off the roadway right and collide with a concrete barrier.

According to troopers, Martinez-Rodriguez was determined to be at fault and was later placed under arrest and booked into the Orange County Jail. His car was impounded.

Troopers said they determined that Verdeza failed to remain on-scene, and on Oct. 2, Verdeza was placed under arrest and booked into the Orange County Jail. Verdeza faces an additional charge of driving with a suspended license, and his car was also impounded.



The crash remains under investigation.







