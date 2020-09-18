$2 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you

article

Could you use some extra cash? The Florida Department of Financial Services says there's $2 billion in unclaimed money just waiting to be collected by its rightful owners.

The Chief Financial Officer is currently holding unclaimed property accounts valued at $2 billion, mostly from dormant accounts. Those accounts are mostly from financial institutions, insurance and utility companies, securities and trust holdings.

"In addition to money and securities, unclaimed property includes tangible property such as watches, jewelry, coins, currency, stamps, historical items and other miscellaneous articles from abandoned safe deposit boxes."

The good news is that there is no statute of limitations, and citizens have the right to claim their property any time at no cost.

To check if you have unclaimed money or property, visit FLTreasureHunt.gov.