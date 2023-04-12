2 arrested in Gainesville shooting that injured 1; third suspect sought

article

Two men have been arrested in a shooting in Gainesville that left a person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jacquez Xavier Hill, 18, and Terrex Montresso Thagard, 19, are each charged with one count of attempted murder.

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening around 10 p.m., in the area of 1100 NE 23rd Ave. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department were nearby when they heard gunshots. They located an abandoned vehicle on the road surrounded by shell casings. Shortly thereafter, officers said they located Hill and Thagard who claimed ownership of the vehicle.

Around the same time that officers were questioning Hill and Thagard, they were notified that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at a hospital. It was later determined that the individual in the ER was a victim of the shooting near 1100 NE 23rd Ave.

During the investigation, officers said they located a firearm and ski masks in the area where Hill and Thagard were met by officers. Based on the investigation and multiple interviews, detectives found probable cause to arrest Hill and Thagard. They continue to search for a third suspect in this case.

Investigators also believe that this shooting may be connected to the shooting of a juvenile victim that occurred a day earlier in the area of 2200 NE 15th St. That victim also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

GPD is asking that anyone with information on either of the two shootings contact Detective Stephen Dose at 352-393-7682 or Crime Stoppers at 352-372- 7867.