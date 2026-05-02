2 arrested after shooting incident strikes cars and fence, police say

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The Brief The incident took place on April 24 on Martin Street and North Maine Avenue, where investigators say multiple vehicles and a fence were struck by bullets during the incident. No injuries were reported. Officials said the reckless gunfire placed nearby residents and property at significant risk.



Apopka police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Martin Street and North Maine Avenue, where investigators say multiple vehicles and a fence were struck by bullets during the incident.

According to reports, the incident took place on April 24.

While no injuries were reported, officials said the reckless gunfire placed nearby residents and property at significant risk. Witnesses at the scene provided descriptions of the suspects, allowing officers to quickly identify and locate the individuals believed to be involved.

Police arrested Jesus Barragan and Luis Ayala in connection with the shooting. A firearm was also recovered during the investigation.

Both suspects were booked into jail and face multiple charges, including shooting into an occupied or unoccupied dwelling, public or private building, or vehicle, as well as criminal mischief involving property damage exceeding $1,000.