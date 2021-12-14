2 arrested, accused of attempting to smuggle migrants inside hearse near Arizona border

Two United States citizens were arrested after authorities say they tried to smuggle undocumented immigrants dressed in camouflage inside a hearse near the Arizona border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents observed "an out of the ordinary vehicle" acting suspiciously in an area known for human and drug smuggling near the border town of Sasabe at 11 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Agents stopped the hearse four miles north of the border on State Route 286 and saw people wearing camouflage clothing lying in the back of the vehicle.

"The driver and front seat passenger were placed under arrest for human smuggling and six migrants admitted to being in the United States illegally," officials said.

The hearse was seized.

Two United States citizens were arrested after authorities say they tried to smuggle immigrants dressed in camouflage inside a hearse near the Arizona border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.