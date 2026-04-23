1 hurt in Apopka shooting, suspect in custody, deputies say
APOPKA, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Thursday morning in Apopka. A suspect believed to be connected to the shooting has been taken into custody, deputies said.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East 13th Street in Apopka, according to the sheriff's office.
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One person – a man in his 50s – was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Deputies said the person was shot by a known suspect.
In an update on Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said a suspect had been detained. No other details were immediately released.
The Source: The Orange County Sheriff's Office provided initial details on the shooting.