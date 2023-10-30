2 Apopka police officers help mom deliver baby boy in her home: 'Welcome to this world!'

Stream FOX 35:

Two Apopka police officers found themselves in a pivotal moment of a new mom's life.

On Monday, Officer Adsudalah Brooks and Recruit Officer Laura Crespo responded to a 911 call in reference to a woman in labor at her house. When they arrived, the woman was actively in labor.

Brooks, a father himself, immediately sprung into action and helped deliver the baby boy, according to a press release from the police department.

"Welcome to this world!" were the first words the baby heard from Brooks.

Photo: Apopka Police Department

The mom and baby are both doing fine at a local hospital, police said.

"Congratulations to Officers Brooks and Crespo for a job well done!" the Apopka Police Department said.