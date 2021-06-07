1st class will begin at new Volusia County Sheriff's Office training academy

The first class will learn at the new training academy for the Volusia County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

The new academy is filled with features like new desks, computers, a defensive training room, and a high-tech simulator. Officials say that this will help them run even more exercises.

"There's stuff going on all around them," Captain Brian Bosco, the Director at the Volusia County Sheriff's Office training academy, told FOX 35.

About 21 new recruits will start on Monday. They were picked from about 500 applicants.

