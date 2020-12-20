19-year-old shot in back in Tavares

article

Tavares police say a 19-year-old man was shot in the back, but is expected to recover.

Police say the man was shot once in the area of a Winn Dixie, located at St. Clair Abrams Avenue and East Burleigh Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say they believe the man was targeted.

Police are looking for information on the shooter, who is described as a Hispanic male in a dark vehicle.

Officials say the 19-year-old was flown out with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tavares Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.