19-year-old critically hurt after shooting at Orange County apartments, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies say a 19-year-old is critically hurt following a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex early Friday morning.
Just after midnight, deputies were called to The Lofts apartments on Cuesta Drive where they found the teen with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.
Deputies say the armed suspects left the area before they arrived.
An investigation is ongoing.