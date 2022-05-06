Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old critically hurt after shooting at Orange County apartments, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies say a 19-year-old is critically hurt following a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex early Friday morning.

Just after midnight, deputies were called to The Lofts apartments on Cuesta Drive where they found the teen with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. 

Deputies say the armed suspects left the area before they arrived.

An investigation is ongoing. 