18-year-old with learner's permit arrested for street racing

Lake County deputies arrested an 18-year-old who only has a learner's permit for racing on the highway at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

According to an arrest report, a deputy was doing his normal patrol Sunday night and was parked along U.S. Highway 27 when he spotted a white four-door sedan and black pickup traveling northbound, side-by-side at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

According to the report, the deputy turned around to follow the vehicles.

The pickup slowed and turned down a side street, but the sedan continued to speed down the street.

Eventually, the deputy pulled him over. The driver was Jose Baez, 18.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Baez only has a learner's permit and never should have been on the road.

According to the report, the deputy also found 120 grams of marijuana in Baez's car.

Baez admitted to having marijuana "for personal use" and told the deputy he doesn't have a driver's license and knows he shouldn't be driving.

Baez also admitted to racing the pickup, telling the deputy that the truck was taunting him to race so he gave in and began racing the truck.

Baez is charged with racing on the highway, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC oil.

He is free on bond and scheduled to appear in Lake County court next month.