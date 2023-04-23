18-year-old found shot inside car in Altamonte Springs, police say

An 18-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle late Saturday and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Police responded to an area on Newport Avenue around 10:50 p.m. and found the man inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He had been shot while inside the vehicle, police said.

Few details have been released. However, police said it appears that the shooting may have started at a party in a different location following some sort of disturbance.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information should contact Altamonte Springs Police at (407)339-2441 or dial 911.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crimeline at (800)423-TIPS.