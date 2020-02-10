18-year-old bicyclist who allegedly ran stop sign accused of resisting arrest

article

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old bicyclist after a deputy said he didn't stop at a stop sign at the intersection on Florida Avenue.

Javier Lopez was riding with a group when it all started.

According to Lopez's arrest report, a deputy was patrolling the area and yelled at Lopez three times, but Lopez kept riding after allegedly riding through the stop sign.

The report said that Lopez refused to stop even when the deputy drove alongside Lopez with his lights flashing.

The deputy said in the report that when he caught up to Lopez, Lopez resisted being handcuffed.

Lopez was ultimately charged with fleeing an officer and resisting arrest.

Members of Lopez's cycling group were outraged by the arrest.

They said they didn't know the deputy was trying to stop them.

They set up a GoFundMe page to cover Lopez's legal costs.

Members of the cycling group say attorneys at Bike Law are now representing Lopez.

FOX 35 News contacted the firm for comment, but it declined to comment at the time.