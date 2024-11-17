18 ejected from University of Florida vs LSU game according to University of Florida Police

University of Florida Police ejected 18 people from Saturday's football game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium between the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers.

In a press release to FOX 35, University of Florida Major Latrell Simmons stated that of the eighteen individuals ejected, nine were University of Florida students.

According to the release, ejections were for the following incidents:

Disorderly Conduct: 5

Intoxicated Persons: 2

No Tickets: 2

Alcohol Possession: 1

Smoking: 2

Wrong Section: 5

Ticket Switching: 1

The Gators beat the 21st-ranked Tigers 27-16.

Florida faces Ole Miss, at home, on November 23, 2024.



