17th annual Shop with a Super Cop event in Orlando

The Orlando Police Department hosted its 17th annual Shop with a Super Cop event on Wednesday.

The police department selected about 80 kids to give $100 gift cards so they can buy Christmas gifts. The officers then go shop with the kids.

FOX 35 interviewed MetroWest Elementary School student Kenneth Longaray while he was shopping with Orlando Police Community Service Officer Debra Johnson.

“I was thinking about getting some stuff that I wished for for Christmas that I maybe won’t get,” Kenneth said.

Officer Johnson helped Kenneth keep track of how much he was spending.

“Sometimes, when we meet them, it’s a stressful situation,” Officer Johnson said. “So, it’s positive for us because it’s a fun time and it’s positive for the children because who doesn’t love shopping?”

Chief Orlando Rolon was there, too.

“It’s a beautiful experience and we’re just proud to be part of it,” Rolon said.

Several of the kids used their money to buy gifts for others.

“I got a nerf gun, some Hot Wheels for me and my little brother, ‘cause my brother likes Hot Wheels, too, and I’m thinking of giving him one,” Kenneth said.

Kenneth said this was an experience he will never forget and he is very thankful to the officer.