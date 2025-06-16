3 teens shot during argument, 17-year-old arrested: Orange County deputies

The Brief A 17-year-old was arrested on Sunday for shooting three boys during an argument, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The three boys were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



A 17-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend in connection with the shooting of three other teenage boys in Orange County.

According to authorities, the shooting stemmed from an argument.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Woodhill Park Drive, near Dorscher Road. Upon arrival, investigators determined that a 17-year-old had allegedly shot three boys, ages 13 to 16, following a dispute.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old accused shooter was later found at a nearby location. That location was not disclosed.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the teenagers were arguing about or where the suspected teenage gunman obtained the weapon. Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific charge the 17-year-old is facing.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on June 16, 2025.




