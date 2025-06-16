7-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool in Volusia County: officials

The Brief A 7-year-old girl is dead after being pulled from the bottom of the deep end of a backyard pool in Deltona. Family members removed the child and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.



A 7-year-old girl died over the weekend after she was pulled from the bottom of a pool in Volusia County, the sheriff's office said.

It happened on Saturday night at a home in Deltona.

What we know:

At 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Volusia County sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Harding Circle, near Mentmore Circle, in Deltona.

The adoptive mother of a 7-year-old girl reported that she had instructed the child to get out of the pool when her lips began turning blue — a warning sign that had previously indicated an impending seizure.

The young girl, who has several medical conditions including epilepsy, was told to sit on the outdoor couch while the mother went inside to tend to her other child. Minutes later, the mother told detectives, the girl was found at the bottom of the pool in the deep end.

What they're saying:

"Family members performed CPR until deputies and firefighters arrived and took over. Sadly, the girl was pronounced dead at Advent Health Orange City," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said in a news release.

"The Volusia Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences to the family following this tragedy."

