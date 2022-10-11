16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County

Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.

No one else was hurt.

Based on interviews and evidence collected by the investigators, deputies believe the shooting was a targeted attack and not a random act.

No arrests have been made at this time.