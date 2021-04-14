16-year-old boy shot in Orange County, deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say just before 4 a.m., they received a call of a shooting in the 9200 block of Conroy Windermere Road.

They say the victim and his 35-year-old family member went to a secluded area to meet a known suspect "for an undisclosed transaction."

"The known suspect arrived with four other suspects and shortly thereafter one of the suspects fired upon the victim and his family member with a handgun," deputies said.

The victim was hit at least once and then taken to the 1200 block of North Hiawassee Road. He was taken for medical treatment from there.

The investigation is ongoing.