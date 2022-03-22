Expand / Collapse search

15 year-old pedestrian critically injured in Flagler County, FHP investigating

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 15-year-old girl was struck and critically injured while crossing the street in Flagler County on Monday evening.

Just after 8 PM, the teenager from Germany, Florida was crossing S Oceanshore Blvd near S Central Ave when she was hit by an SUV driven by a 74-year-old woman. 

Investigators say the girl was not in the crosswalk and the area is not lit. The driver stopped, and the pedestrian was transported to Advent Health for her injuries. 