15-year-old girl killed in head-on crash in Ocala, police say

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Ocala early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police say two teens were driving in a Toyota Yaris around 5:15 a.m. at NE 14th Street and NE 25th Avenue. A driver in a Mitsubishi Montero was stopped at an intersection when the teens went through the intersection, crossed over the center into the southbound lanes and hit the Montero head-on, police said.

The driver of the Montero had no serious injuries. Both teen in the Toyota were taken to UF Shands Children's Hospital in Gainesville.

"Sadly, the passenger later died from her injuries about two hours after her arrival at the hospital," Ocala police said.

The other teen is reportedly in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.