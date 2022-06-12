Michelin restaurants in Florida: 44 restaurants in Miami, Orlando, Tampa Bay make Michelin's lists

More than 40 restaurants in Florida – including 11 restaurants in Orlando – have been highlighted in Michelin's first-ever guides to Miami, Orlando, and Tampa Bay, joining New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, and California.

Of the 44 restaurants listed, 15 were awarded stars – the tire manufacturers' top-tier award – and 29 received Bib Gourmand awards, which highlight "good quality, food value restaurants" in particular cities, according to its website.

Here are the inaugural Michelin-starred Florida restaurants:

ORLANDO

MIAMI

WHAT DO MICHELIN STARS MEAN?

Starred restaurants can receive between one and three stars based on five criteria: quality of ingredients, master of flavor and cooking technique, chef's personality, value, and consistency, according to the website. L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon was the only Florida restaurant to receive two Michelin stars. The others listed above received one Michelin star.

Here are the Florida restaurants that were recognized as Bib Gourmand recipients, named after the company's mascot.

MIAMI METRO

ORLANDO METRO

TAMPA METRO