14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of Marion County teen

A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child in connection with the fatal shooting of another teenager in October, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old was taken into custody following the death of another 14-year-old, who was found with a fatal gunshot wound at a residence in the Marion Oaks subdivision on Oct. 23.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 6 p.m. and discovered the victim deceased.

Investigators determined that the victim, the alleged shooter, and four other juveniles had gathered at the home to socialize and smoke marijuana.

Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and the alleged shooter stating, "I didn’t know it was loaded."

Security footage obtained during the investigation supported these accounts, according to authorities.

The alleged shooter initially denied firing the weapon, claiming it discharged accidentally after being dropped.

However, in a subsequent interview, they admitted to believing the firearm was unloaded after hearing the trigger pulled.

The alleged shooter told detectives they then picked up the gun, pointed it at the victim's face, and pulled the trigger.

Detectives arrested the 14-year-old based on witness testimony, video evidence, and their statements.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately released.

