13,719 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Friday; 272 new deaths

State healthcare agencies on Friday released the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 13,719 new cases.

Of the 1,627,603 total coronavirus cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic, 1,597,849 are Florida residents while 29,442 are non-Florida residents.

The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 272 deaths, which represents one of the highest days for deaths of Florida residents recorded. The total number of Florida resident deaths is approaching 25,500. In addition, a total of 394 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Friday, approximately 6,900 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. About 19% of all hospital beds are available statewide.

Statewide, a total of 1,249,804 vaccines have been administered. Of that amount, 1,110,459 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 139,345 people have received the second shot. Read more on vaccine data here (PDF).

In Central Florida, Orange County continues to lead the total number of cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 96,848, with 893 deaths.

Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 31,734 and 333 deaths. Volusia County has also seen a steady increase in numbers and to date has reported 28,850 cases and 492 deaths, while Brevard County reports 27,245 total cases and 603 deaths.

