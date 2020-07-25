12,000 bottles of whiskey spills onto Missouri highway

article

Can 2020 get any worse?

Whiskey drinkers will be sad know that a semi-truck hauling 12,000 bottles of Templeton Rye overturned on Wednesday in southern Missouri, spilling the load onto the roadway.

The truckload was reportedly hauling about $325,000 worth the whiskey when it overturned on U.S. Highway 71 near the Arkansas border.

Templeton Rye co-founder Keith Kerkhoff jokingly told the Springfield News-Leader, "It makes you wonder what else can go wrong in 2020?"

"Thank God, nobody got hurt," Kerkhoff said.

According to the publication, Kerkhoff and Kevin Boersma, Templeton Rye's processing manager, said the so far the information they have received indicated that the truck and precious cargo onboard are considered a total loss.