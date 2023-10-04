'She just laid there, dead': Child in coma two months after getting hit by lightning on family trip to Florida

It was supposed to be a dream trip for the Yang family. They were visiting from Minnesota for Mila's 12th birthday. Walt Disney World and the beach were on the agenda, but getting hit by lightning was not.

On August 14, the family decided to take a trip to the beach. It was storming earlier in the day but by the time they got to the beach, it stopped. Mila and her mom, Nalee Yang, were near the water. Mila decided to go in, and her Mom stayed on the sand. Then moments later, the both of them got hit by lightning. Nalee was able to regain conscience, but her body was very disoriented. All she remembers was seeing Mila, floating in the water.

"We tried to pull my daughter out of the water. She just laid there, dead. I saw her, saw bubbles coming out of her nose and her mouth," Yang said.

Mila's brother performed CPR on her but ultimately, emergency help arrived and Mila was airlifted to AdventHealth in Orlando, where she remains in a coma.

Nalee said Doctor's aren't really sure what Mila's future could look like. "The doctor told me there's a 50/50 chance. Either she will be ok, but she's paralyzed like that. She also has the chance that she could die, or she doesn't know me at all."

In the meantime, Nalee isn't giving up. She's been by her side every single day, even sleeping in the hospital room with her. She walks across the street to the Ronald McDonald House where she showers and sometimes cooks a meal. Then, she turns around and goes back to the hospital.

"In the hospital, I read the Bible to her, I sing for her, read the Bible, and I sing for her day and night, day and night.

Nalee is a single Mom, with no family in Florida. Her son who was also on the trip, is back home in Minnesota with his father. Nalee said she's touched by the community support.

"It's a really tough time right now for me because I'm down here by myself, spending every night and day with her in the hospital, by myself," she said.

She knows there's a long road to recovery ahead. In the near term, she is looking for permanent housing in Orlando where she can continue to care for her daughter through treatments. She is also wanting to bring her son down to Florida to be with her.

She said strangers and support through GoFundMe has been helpful.

"I can not complain to anybody, nobody else did it. Mother nature caused it, all I can do is pray for God to help."

