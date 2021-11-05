12-year-old girl donates $1,000 to Volusia Sheriff's Foundation

article

An enterprising 12-year-old from Ormond Beach got some tails wagging at the Volusia County Sheriff's Office with her donation.

Peyton Lilly donated $1,000 to the Sheriff's Foundation for K-9s. She earned the money by making masks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 12-year-old said she became interested in starting a business, and she likes dogs. Her mom Christel said Peyton taught herself to sew, and she began her mission with $80. She eventually raised $1,000.

MORE NEWS: Man who wrestled alligator to save puppy gives update to FOX 35

"We knew we were going to donate to an animal cause," Christel Lilly said. "When we heard the dogs got shot and we knew they needed medical care, we wanted to donate to them."

Peyton's family visited Sheriff Mike Chitwood and K-9s Ax and Endo at the Stephen Saboda Training Center in Daytona Beach. The K-9s are recovering after they were shot on the job in September.

Advertisement

Sheriff Chitwood presented the 12-year-old with a special plaque for her generosity.