12-year-old boy found with gunshot wound, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 12-year-old was shot.
On Sunday, deputies said they responded to a home on Pine Chase Drive in reference to a shooting.
There, investigators found the boy with a gunshot wound.
Officials said, fortunately, the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
Investigators say the investigation is "active and ongoing," saying the suspect(s) in this case are not known.