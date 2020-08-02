12-year-old boy found with gunshot wound, deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 12-year-old was shot.

On Sunday, deputies said they responded to a home on Pine Chase Drive in reference to a shooting.

There, investigators found the boy with a gunshot wound.

Officials said, fortunately, the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Investigators say the investigation is "active and ongoing," saying the suspect(s) in this case are not known.