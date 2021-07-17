12 injured after trolley overturns in St. Augustine, firefighters say
article
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Officials say 12 people were injured on Saturday after a trolley overturned in St. Augustine.
The St. Augustine Fire Department says they responded to the scene with several units from St. Johns County Fire Rescue.
"A total of 12 people were transported to local hospitals. St. Augustine Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident."
Advertisement
There is no word on the condition of the injured. Check back for details.