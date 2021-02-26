101st Airborne coming to Orlando to assist with vaccine distribution

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne are coming to Orlando to run a mass vaccination site.

They’ve worked in combat zones, defending our country. Now, soldiers with the 101st Airborne are getting ready for the next mission that takes them here to Orlando.

"Really, all the prep work that goes into a normal deployment is the prep work we’re doing for this one here," Capt. Johnathan Gagne said.

They are flying here from Fort Campbell in Kentucky to run a new mass vaccination site at Valencia College’s West Campus. It is set to open on March 3rd.

"Essentially we’re going to show up and we’re going to put vaccines in arms," Capt. Gagne said.

They’ll be doing about 3,000 shots a day, seven days a week for people in Orlando’s underserved communities.

The soldiers have done vaccinations on their military base in Kentucky, but they’ve never left the state to run a vaccination site.

They said this opportunity is a little different than what they’re used to.

"Being in the military, a lot of times we’re asked to do our jobs overseas and go somewhere else and it’s great that we’re able to stay here on American soil and give back to the community," Capt. Gagne said.

If you would like to book an appointment to be vaccinated at this new vaccination site, you have to do it using the state’s appointment website.