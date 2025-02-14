A $10,000 911 call: Florida man gets check for tip that led to New York murder suspect's capture

A Florida man made a $10,000 call to 911 – which led to the capture of a man suspected of killing two people in New York, ending a multi-state manhunt.

On Friday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he delivered that $10,000 check to the man who recognized the suspect and made that 911 phone call.

"Today I handed this check for $10,000 to the citizen who recognized and reported our New York double murder fugitive in Daytona Beach. We are keeping his identity anonymous. Let it be known that we're good for the reward money we offer!" Sheriff Chitwood said, adding that the Binghamton Police Department funded half of the reward.

Officials have not released the man's name, but Sheriff Chitwood previously described him as an alert AT&T employee.

Search for Scott Mitchell, suspect in alleged New York double homicide

Earlier this week, alerts were sent out regarding Scott Mitchell, a 50-year-old man suspected in the deaths of two people in Binghamton, New York. He was spotted in South Carolina and then in Central Florida, according to law enforcement agencies in both states.

At one point, Mitchell was believed to be in West Deland - and possibly on foot, officials had said.

On Wednesday, VSO upped the reward to $10,000 for information leading to Mitchell's arrest. Hours later, a man recognized Mitchell panhandling near a McDonald's in Daytona Beach. Mitchell had since shaved his beard.

He was found sitting in some woods next to a main roadway – and quickly taken into custody by authorities, according to bodycam video, which was released to FOX 35 and other news outlets.

Timeline:

Feb. 3: Daniel McCloe, 58, and Marshall VanOven, 55, were reported missing in Binghamton, New York.

Feb. 5: Both men were found dead inside a home and Binghamton Police Department opened a homicide investigation into their deaths.

Feb. 8: Dorchester County, South Carolina, Sheriff's Office found a vehicle connected to Mitchell, and warned residents that he was considered to be "armed and dangerous" and a "serious threat."

Feb. 11: The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said it found another vehicle connected to Mitchell and that he may be in the West DeLand area, possibly on foot.

Feb. 12: Volusia County Sheriff's Office increased the reward to $10,000 for information leading to Mitchell's arrest.

Feb. 12: Around 2 p.m., Mitchell was found and detained near a McDonald's in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Feb. 14: Sheriff Chitwood delivers $10,000 check to person who spotted Mitchell and called 911.

Volusia County Sheriff to suspects: Do not come to Florida

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has a clear message to potential criminals: "You're going to kill people. You don't want to come to this state, and you don't want to come to this county, because we're going to send your (expletive) right back to where it belongs."