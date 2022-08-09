10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 12-14
ORLANDO, Fla. - Here are 10 fun festivals and events taking place the weekend of Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 in Orlando and the surrounding area.
Friday, August 12, 2022
- Central Florida's Premier Boat Show kicks off Aug. 12 and runs through Aug. 14. At the event, boat lovers will get a look at more than 19 dealers representing 80+ boat manufacturers, learn towed watersports basics, catch a bull dolphin in a virtual saltwater fishing simulator, and much more. Tickets are $10 per adult. Kids 12 and under get free admission.
- Showtime in the Parks: Space Jam: A New Legacy: See the latest Space Jam movie for free at Suburbia Park in Daytona Beach at 8:30 p.m. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and there will be games, a DJ and free hotdogs, drinks, popcorn and candy.
- Need a job? HIREPalooza is hosting a job fair event at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, August 13, 2022
- ILLENIUM: If you're a fan of EDM, come out for an electrifying night on the dance floor at The Vanguard in Orlando. The event begins Sunday at 9 p.m. and ends at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Tickets begin at $49.99.
- Art After Dark: "Guests will enjoy the celebration in a unique setting by strolling through City Arts’ six different galleries and cafe. The evening’s festivities include interactive art experiences, meet & greet opportunities with special guest artists, live music, photo opportunities, a silent auction, craft cocktails, and gourmet lite bites from local restaurants," the event's website states.
- The Sound of Music: See the classic production live at 8 p.m. or 3 p.m. Aug. 13-14 at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando. Tickets begin at $30.
Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Sanford Food Truck Fiesta: From 1 to 6 p.m. historic downtown Sanford will host 30+ of Central Florida's top food trucks, craft beer and cocktails from the bars. There will be live music, craft artisans and vendors.
- Caribbean American Heritage Festival & Expo: A free multicultural celebration will take place at 1 p.m. at the Seneff Arts Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando.
- The Sound of Music: See the classic production live at 8 p.m. or 3 p.m. Aug. 13-14 at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando. Tickets begin at $30.
- Back To School BBQ: Tavistock Events Company is hosting a BBQ at Crescent Park in Orlando from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be lawn games, live entertainment and more.