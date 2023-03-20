10 free things to do in Central Florida that you probably didn't know about

Central Florida is known for its abundance of entertainment options – theme parks, restaurants, the Space Coast, museums, festivals, shopping malls, nightlife – you name it!

Those attractions, however, could cost you a pretty penny.

If you're looking for fun that will not break the bank, here are 10 of the best free things to do in the area that you probably didn't know about:

Lakeridge Winery

Florida is home to beautiful wineries and Lakeridge Winery in Clermont is one of them. Complimentary winery tours and tastings are offered daily, starting at 10 a.m., with the last tour beginning at 4 p.m.

The tour and wine tastings are approximately 45 minutes long and during the tour, you'll learn about winemaking and view the vineyards where grapes are grown and harvested.

El Yunque Splash Pad

This is the perfect place for families to cool off from the heat. This community splash pad inspired by Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest opened in Kissimmee in July 2022 in Osceola County.

It has 30 water features including a water dump platform and spraying palms, animals and plants. The site – which is open daily during daylight hours – also includes a sunbathing lawn and picnic tables. It is located at 65th Infantry Veteran's Park on Astor Court.

Lake Eola Park

Located in the heart of downtown Orlando, Lake Eola Park is the perfect place for a run, walk or even a picnic date along the water. There are always plenty of free activities that take place at the park, including live music performances, game night, the Orlando Farmers Market, and other community festivals. See a list of events here.

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive

Get in your vehicle and take the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive's self-guided audio tour.

Launched by the St. Johns River Water Management District in September 2016, visitors can travel the one-way, 11-mile drive and see the district's restoration work on the former farmlands that make up the Lake Apopka North Shore, and the plants and animals that can be found there. There are 11 points of interest along the drive, which begins at Lust Road and ends on Jones Road in Orange County. You'll need a smartphone or mobile device with an internet connection to stream the audio, which can be found here.

Universal CityWalk

If you arrive at Universal CityWalk after 6 p.m., you can explore the entertainment complex without having to pay for self-parking. Admission is free and there is a host of shopping, restaurant and bar opportunities at the venue.

If you're looking for a fun night out, most of the venue's clubs, such as CityWalk's Rising Star and the Red Coconut Club have free admission.

Guests enjoy themselves at Universal CityWalk in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

You might even catch sidewalk attractions and performances without even entering the theme park area.

Sanford Art and Jazz Night

A visit to historic downtown Sanford is the perfect date night idea. On the third Thursday of every month, come out for a special evening celebrating the arts, music and spirits at multiple venues:

Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe

Sanford Brewing Company

Tuffy's Music Box & Lounge

Deviant Wolfe BrewingMagpies Modern General

The Alley Blues

Dees Brothers Brewery

Unfurl Collective

Harry P. Leu Gardens

Explore the 50-acre botanical oasis that is Leu P. Gardens in Orlando. The garden and historical home were donated to the City of Orlando in 1961 by Mr. Harry P. Leu and his wife, Mary Jane.

Free admission is provided on the following days:

March 6, 2023,

March 11 & 12, 2023 – Plant Sale Weekend

April 3, 2023

Disney Springs

There is no fee to explore the Disney Springs entertainment center. The outdoor complex has several shopping opportunities and plenty of iconic restaurants and bars to choose from.

Visitors can also enjoy the complex's live music and performances.

Shoppers at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

West Orange Trail

Hiking and biking are free along this 20-mile paved trail. It runs from Winter Garden near Walt Disney World to Apopka, to the west of Orlando’s main tourism districts, according to Visit Orlando.

If you don't have a bicycle, there are bikes available for rent starting a $9 per hour or $35 per day.

Date Night in The Plaza at Cranes Roost Park

The Plaza at Cranes Roost Park transforms into the perfect setting for an adult only event under the stars.

Whether you are with a significant other or a group of friends, you are sure to have a memorable time. Each event features a different theme and activities.

Admission is free with food and bar beverages available for purchase. Be sure to check the City of Altamonte Spring's calendar for event dates.

You must be 21 years old and older to attend.