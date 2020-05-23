Expand / Collapse search

1 wounded, 1 in custody after shooting in Lake Mary, police say

Published 
Lake Mary
FOX 35 Orlando
article

LAKE MARY, Fla. - One person was shot and another is in custody in Lake Mary, according to police.

Shooting in Lake Mary

One person was shot and another is in custody in Lake Mary, according to police. Investigators say it happened in the Fountain Parke neighborhood, off Rinehart Road, on Saturday.

Investigators say it happened in the Fountain Parke neighborhood, off Rinehart Road, on Saturday.

1 wounded, 1 in custody in Lake Mary shooting, police say

One person was shot and another is in custody in Lake Mary, according to police. Investigators say it happened in the Fountain Parke neighborhood, off Rinehart Road, on Saturday.

This is a developing story.