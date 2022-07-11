1 sent to hospital after fire breaks out at Orlando home, officials say

article

A house in the Pine Hills neighborhood caught fire Monday morning, sending one person to the hospital, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called out to the area in the 5700 block of Cortez Drive in Orlando shortly after 6 a.m.

One person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center following the fire. Their condition was not immediately made available.

The American Red Cross has been requested for six adults and one pet, OCFR said in a tweet.

Crews are currently mopping up the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.