1 person shot at Wells Fargo bank in Daytona Beach, officers say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Daytona Beach
FOX 35 Orlando
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting at a bank in Daytona Beach early Friday morning.

Volusia officials confirmed to FOX 35 News that there was a shooting around 1:50 a.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank located at 441 Seabreeze Blvd.

They confirm there was at least one victim. 

No other information was released. Daytona Beach police are investigating.

