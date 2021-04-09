1 person shot at Wells Fargo bank in Daytona Beach, officers say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting at a bank in Daytona Beach early Friday morning.
Volusia officials confirmed to FOX 35 News that there was a shooting around 1:50 a.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank located at 441 Seabreeze Blvd.
They confirm there was at least one victim.
No other information was released. Daytona Beach police are investigating.
