1 person rescued after being trapped in Polk County mobile home fire

Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped in a mobile home during a fire in Polk County.

Crews said they responded to a medical call in Babson Park that escalated into a fire with a trapped person.

When they arrived at the fire, they were unable to get into the home through the front door. Soon after, they discovered there was someone inside the home with their head protruding from a bathroom window.

The person was given a breathing mask as Polk County Fire used tools to create a large opening around the space surrounding the window.

They said they were able to rescue the woman within nine minutes of their arrival.

The victims were airlifted to local trauma centers.

It is unknown how many victims were hurt in the fire.