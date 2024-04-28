1 person killed in DeLand house fire, officials say

One person died after a fire ripped through a DeLand home Friday night, officials said.

Fire crews said they responded to a fire at a home in the 700 block of W. Beresford Avenue around 10:36 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived at the home, one person was outside while another person was still inside.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos show aftermath of fire that ripped through DeLand home | Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office

During the initial search, crews pulled that person from the home and began life-saving measures on them.

They were taken to a hospital where they later died, crews said.

A dog was also rescued from the home.