1 person injured following shooting in Melbourne: Police

One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Melbourne, police said.

On May 13 at 9:26 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Cedar Drive regarding several reports of gunshots and a possible gunshot victim.

Officers said they found one person who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said they received information alleging that unknown suspects fled the area in a white car before police arrived.

No information about the victim has been released.

Melbourne Police are asking anyone with information to call the Melbourne Police Department at (321) 608-6731.