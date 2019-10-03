1 killed, suspect arrested in shooting at Vancouver, Washington, apartment complex

One person died and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting at an apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at Smith Tower Apartments, which is located in the area of West 5th and Washington streets, according a tweet from Vancouver police. Shots were fired in the lobby, according to Fox affiliate FOX 12.

FOX 12 reported one person was killed and that two others were wounded and taken to a local hospital. Both of those patients were listed in satisfactory condition, according to the station.

Some residents in the complex were evacuated, police told FOX 12, while others were told to shelter in place.

By 3 p.m. PST, police told FOX 12 that a suspect was identified and crisis negotiators were communicating with him possibly from inside a unit at the apartment complex.

One person on Twitter, Amanda Cowan, captured video and photos of a larger police presence at a building called Smith Tower.

Advertisement

Around 4:30 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.