1 injured in Fern Park apartment fire

Seminole County firefighters battled an apartment fire in Fern Park on Monday. Crews responded to the complex on Hidden Meadows Loop just after 4 p.m.

A total of eight units were impacted and at least one resident had to be treated for injuries.

Seminole County firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Fern Park on Monday, March 28, 2022.

