1 injured after Sanford shooting, police say

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The Brief The shooting happened in the area of W. 14th Street and Bell Ave., according to police. Suspect or victim information is not yet known.



One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Sanford on Saturday, according to the Sanford Police Department.

It happened in the area of W. 14th Street and Bell Avenue, where responding officers located a victim with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was later transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

Police said there is no threat to the public and the incident remains isolated.