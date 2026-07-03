1 injured after golf cart, pickup truck crash in Sanford, police say

The Brief One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a golf cart and a pickup truck, Sanford police said. The crash happened Thursday night near the intersection of Sanford Avenue and 7th Street.



A person was seriously injured Thursday night when a golf cart and a pickup truck crashed in Sanford, according to police.

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What we know:

The crash happened near the intersection of Sanford Avenue and 7th Street.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:10 p.m.

One of the passengers of the golf cart was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

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What we don't know:

No other details were released about the crash, which is still under investigation.