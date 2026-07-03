1 injured after golf cart, pickup truck crash in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A person was seriously injured Thursday night when a golf cart and a pickup truck crashed in Sanford, according to police.
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What we know:
The crash happened near the intersection of Sanford Avenue and 7th Street.
Officers responded to the scene around 11:10 p.m.
One of the passengers of the golf cart was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
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What we don't know:
No other details were released about the crash, which is still under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Sanford Police Department.