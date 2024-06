1 hurt after rollover crash in Altamonte Springs

One person was injured in a rollover crash near the intersection of State Road 434 and Montgomery Road in Altamonte Springs.

A Nissan, making a left turn at a red light, was struck head-on by a Subaru, causing it to overturn.

The Nissan driver, a 27-year-old woman from Casselberry, was taken to Altamonte Springs Hospital with minor injuries. The Subaru driver, a 77-year-old man from Altamonte Springs, and his passenger, a 68-year-old woman from Altamonte Springs, were not injured.